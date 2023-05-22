David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Denver Nuggets have a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers and are on the verge of advancing to the NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic may not have won the NBA’s MVP award, but he’s been reminding people throughout the entire NBA Playoffs that he had more than a strong case to win the league’s highest regular season honor. Jokic has been so dominant this postseason that he’s even drawn the attention of an opponent. Following the Nuggets impressive Game 3 win against the Lakers, Wolves star Anthony Edwards took to social media to drop a message of support to Jokic. The Minnesota Timberwolves were defeated in five games by the Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards a fan of Jokić pic.twitter.com/UQaLhujcGk — Per Sources (@PerSources) May 21, 2023

Anthony Edwards managed to have an impressive series against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. It will be his time soon in the NBA, but it’s clear that Jokic and the Nuggets have right now.

Throughout the NBA Playoffs so far, Jokic has been averaging 29.9 points per game, 13.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 54.4 percent shooting from the field, 47.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Jokic’s three-point percentage is a playoff career-high.

Against the Lakers, Jokic finished with back to back triple-doubles in Game 1 and Game 2. He didn’t play particularly well in the first half of Game 3, but he stepped it up with a dominant fourth quarter to help the Nuggets take firm control of the series.

If the Nuggets are to win the NBA championship this season, you can bet that Jokic will be at the forefront.