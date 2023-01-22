The Denver Nuggets are cementing their spot on top of the Western Conference pecking order. After a middling start to the year, the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are making things work again for the team. However, both players are dealing with injuries this season. With a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the horizon, fans are wondering: Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. Thunder?

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Injury Status vs. Thunder

Ahead of their game against the Thunder, the Nuggets have listed both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic as questionable with a hip and hamstring injury, respectively. Both players have been dealing with injuries, so we’ll have to see if they are able to suit up tonight against the lowly OKC squad.

Nikola Jokic is having yet another MVP-caliber year for the Nuggets this season. He is averaging less points per game (25.1 PPG, down from 27.1 last season). However, he more than makes up for it with his 9.9 assists per contest. Murray’s return, as well as the emergence of Aaron Gordon, have eased the load that Jokic has had to carry.

Meanwhile, Murray is having a bit of a rocky return in terms of efficiency. His three-point shooting is still elite at nearly 40%, but his general shooting percentages have taken a dip. Still, there’s good reason to believe that Murray will regain his past form. His triple-double last night to lead the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets is a good sign.

So, are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray playing tonight against the Thunder? The answer is most likely no, but things may still change.