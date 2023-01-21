The red-hot Denver Nuggets could be extremely shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have popped up on the injury report and both stars are now in danger of being sidelined for Sunday’s contest.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury status vs. Thunder

Jokic, who missed Denver’s ninth straight win on Friday over the Indiana Pacers, has been tagged as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with left hamstring tightness. It was this same injury that kept him out on Friday, so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if he ends up getting a night off again against the Thunder.

Likewise, Murray has also been listed as questionable. The 25-year-old balled out against Indiana, recording his first career triple-double, but it seems that he’s come out of the win a bit worse for wear. Murray is dealing with a sprain in his left hip, and he too is likely to watch from the sidelines on Sunday.

Additionally, Bones Hyland has also been tagged as questionable with a finger sprain in his left hand. Vlatko Cancar is questionable too.

It seems like the Thunder are going to be extremely shorthanded on Sunday when they host OKC. Without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, it’s going to be guys like Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. who will be expected to step up in their stead. It will be a tough matchup for a shorthanded Nuggets side, but the Thunder aren’t exactly a top seed in the West, so they should manage to put up a formidable fight against their opponents even without their stars in the mix.