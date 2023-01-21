The Denver Nuggets currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 33-13, the second-best record in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics (34-12). They also have the best offensive rating of all-time at 118.1 (h/t Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports).

Led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have surrounded their star center with the perfect collection of players to take advantage of his unique skillset.

While Jokic dazzles with his footwork, shooting touch, and passing ability, players like Michael Porter Jr. are a perfect outlet for him on the perimeter, due to an otherworldly shooting touch. The two-man game between Jokic and playmaking guard Jamal Murray is often worked to perfection. Aaron Gordon, once a cornerstone for the Orlando Magic, is able to bend defenses in a way that no other play on the roster does, due to his insane athleticism.

The role players that surround the core of Denver’s rotation may change so much as to be interchangeable but that doesn’t mean the formula hasn’t worked. Low-usage wings like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope know where they need to be to capitalize on the skillsets of the stars, with 41.1 percent of KCPs 3-point attempts coming from the corner (where he shoots 44.4 percent).

With the season now past the halfway point, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Nuggets can sustain the same level of offensive consistency. Especially as Jokic, who leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game, is currently nursing a hamstring injury.