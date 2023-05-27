A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Bruce Brown has been quite a revelation for the Denver Nuggets this season. At this point, it’s hard to imagine that barely a year ago, teams from around the NBA did not want to touch the 26-year-old with a 10-foot pole in NBA free agency.

Brown himself has now dispelled the rumors that a lot of teams were vying for his signature last summer. The fact of the matter was that he actually was not a wanted man — something that the 6-foot-4 Nuggets guard felt aggrieved by:

“The rumors coming into free agency last year was that I was getting a lot offers which I wasn’t,” Brown said. “Nobody really wanted me because they didn’t know if I could be a guard or not. So I kinda took it personal.”

“The rumors coming into free agency last year was that I was getting a lot offers which I wasn't. Nobody really wanted me. They didn't know if I could be a guard or not.” Bruce Brown on his free agency and joining the Nuggets last offseason. pic.twitter.com/Ok816aOkhq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2023

Brown admitted that his free agency dilemma only fueled him to be better in his craft. He had a chip on his shoulder and when the Nuggets came calling, he knew that it was the perfect opportunity for him. Since then, he’s proven that Denver made the right decision in plucking him off the market.

Bruce Brown is expected to continue playing a key role for the Nuggets in the NBA Finals as they await either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics. He’s no star, but he has been an integral part of coach Michael Malone’s rotation.

It is worth noting that Brown has a player option on his current deal for next season. Whether or not he decides to pick up a guaranteed $6.8 million with the Nuggets or if he opts to try and test the waters of free agency again remains to be seen.