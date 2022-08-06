DeAndre Jordan gets honest on being Nikola Jokic’s new backup

DeAndre Jordan has largely been reduced to a bench player over the past few seasons, which is a far cry from the height of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Still, Jordan is an effective center off the bench, who can make an impact in the paint on both ends of the floor when given an opportunity to do so.

The latest team willing to give Jordan a shot is the Denver Nuggets, who have brought Jordan in to backup their star center Nikola Jokic. It wasn’t long ago that Jordan was the star center himself, and it’s been interesting to see the role reversal for Jordan, who was one of the most dominant centers in the league during his prime.

Jordan doesn’t appear to be too bothered by the decrease in his role with the Nuggets. In fact, it sounds like he’s embracing the opportunity to play behind Jokic, which should be good news for Denver, as they have been desperately looking to get Jokic as much help as they possibly can this offseason.

“Obviously everybody knows that Nikola is the head of the snake. So with that, my role being obviously coming off the bench, helping our second unit with pace, screens and getting guys open, getting guys better shots and also finishing everything that I can in transition, offensive rebounds, controlling the glass for our unit, also being a defensive presence for however long I’m out there.” – DeAndre Jordan, The Denver Post

Jordan sounds intent on helping a second unit that the Nuggets often couldn’t rely on for production last season. If he can come off the bench and give Jokic a rest for a few minutes each game, that would be a win for Denver, and it will be interesting to see if Jordan pans out for them this upcoming season.