Games between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers are matchups that fans have always circled on their calendars. How could someone not be excited for a game that included a battle between MVPs in Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid?

Jokic and the Nuggets were set to face Embiid and the 76ers in Denver on Saturday afternoon. Embiid wasn't included in the injury report and was even seen doing warmups pregame. However, just minutes before tipoff, Embiid was abruptly ruled out of the game.

It didn't take long for the news to spread on social media, as Embiid not appearing in games in Denver has become a regular pattern lately. In fact, the last time fans at Ball Arena saw Embiid play in Denver was in 2019. So needless to say, fans are heavily trolling Embiid for “dodging” Jokic in Denver once again.

According to insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid was ruled out of the game last minute due to “left knee soreness.” The 76ers training staff were monitoring Embiid in warmups, and they apparently saw something they didn't like.

Within minutes of the game starting, fans at Ball Arena started to loudly chant “Where's Embiid at?” The chanting was loud enough that even the TV broadcast crew made note of it.

RECOMMENDED
Magic Johnson as the annoyed cricket fan meme
NBA: Magic Johnson's 'disappointed' reaction to Joel Embiid missing Nikola Jokic battle

Rexwell Villas ·

Nikola Jokic looking at Joel Embiid
Why 76ers' Joel Embiid was late scratch vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Benedetto Vitale ·

Stephen A. Smith and Joel Embiid
Stephen A. Smith roasts Joel Embiid's pregame fit before 76ers-Nuggets clash

Benedetto Vitale ·

The Nuggets played the 76ers a few weeks ago. The Sixers had Embiid and a majority of their starters, and they were able to edge out the Nuggets 126-121. This was scheduled to be a fun rematch in Denver prior to Embiid backing out last minute. Now the only chance fans will get at seeing a rematch is if the two teams meet up in the NBA Finals.