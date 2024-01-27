At this point, Joel Embiid is clearly dodging playing Nikola Jokic in Denver...

Games between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers are matchups that fans have always circled on their calendars. How could someone not be excited for a game that included a battle between MVPs in Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid?

Jokic and the Nuggets were set to face Embiid and the 76ers in Denver on Saturday afternoon. Embiid wasn't included in the injury report and was even seen doing warmups pregame. However, just minutes before tipoff, Embiid was abruptly ruled out of the game.

It didn't take long for the news to spread on social media, as Embiid not appearing in games in Denver has become a regular pattern lately. In fact, the last time fans at Ball Arena saw Embiid play in Denver was in 2019. So needless to say, fans are heavily trolling Embiid for “dodging” Jokic in Denver once again.

The search for Embiid continues 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/1CzpP2PSg0 — Nick Ruscetti (@Nick_Ruscetti) January 27, 2024

Someone just interrupted the anthem with "Embiid's a coward." Drew quite a few laughs. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) January 27, 2024

People flew out for this game and have been waiting for this matchup for YEARS. We do not get Embiid in Denver for ANOTHER year. I am flabbergasted. The jokes write themselves. https://t.co/C5WMbdwHQs — Duvalier Johnson (@DuvalierJohnson) January 27, 2024

According to insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid was ruled out of the game last minute due to “left knee soreness.” The 76ers training staff were monitoring Embiid in warmups, and they apparently saw something they didn't like.

Within minutes of the game starting, fans at Ball Arena started to loudly chant “Where's Embiid at?” The chanting was loud enough that even the TV broadcast crew made note of it.

"Where's Embiid at?" chants have started at Ball Arena. Easily picked up by the TV broadcast too 😂 pic.twitter.com/SdPmZKimIR — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) January 27, 2024

The Nuggets played the 76ers a few weeks ago. The Sixers had Embiid and a majority of their starters, and they were able to edge out the Nuggets 126-121. This was scheduled to be a fun rematch in Denver prior to Embiid backing out last minute. Now the only chance fans will get at seeing a rematch is if the two teams meet up in the NBA Finals.