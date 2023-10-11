Former Kansas Jayhawk Christian Braun established himself as an important part of the Denver Nuggets' rotation during the 2022-23 season, which resulted in a championship for Denver. Now, it seems that the Nuggets saw enough to want to keep Braun around for the long haul.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Nuggets will be picking up Braun's third-year option, per Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN.

Christian Braun was selected by the Nuggets with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after spending his college days with Kansas. Although he initially struggled to find minutes to begin the year, Braun eventually worked his way as a solid contributor in the Nuggets' rotation, making several big plays at important moments during Denver's record-setting postseason run.

Perhaps the most notable of these moments occurred in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, when Braun scored 15 points off of the Denver bench to help propel his team to a 2-1 series lead. Denver would ultimately win the series in five games.

Braun figures to see an increased role going forward, as the Nuggets will look to replace the production they lost when Bruce Brown departed for the Indiana Pacers in free agency. Like Bruce Brown, Christian Braun is a solid defender and slasher on the offensive end who can fill in gaps in the defense as well as knock down open jump shots.

The Nuggets are slated to begin their title defense in the 2023-24 season on October 26 when they host the Los Angeles Lakers, whom they defeated in the Western Conference Finals this past season.