Before the Denver Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, there has been a lot of talk about the state of the team in terms of the tensions between the front office and the coaching staff. As people question the Nuggets' title chances this season, even star Michael Porter Jr. would possibly hint at the team blowing it all up for a rebuild or making some drastic changes.

In a piece on ESPN by Ramona Shelburne detailing the relationship between the roster, coaching staff, and front office, it offered a candid look from players such as Porter. He would say to ESPN that if they don't win another championship this season, management “might have to break it up.”

“If we don't win it this year,” Porter Jr. said. “We all know they might have to break it up.”

In terms of what exactly he is talking about, one might assume it would be the main core involving not just Porter, but superstar Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. In order to bolster the roster, the Nuggets would sign point guard Russell Westbrook, but have lost key pieces such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Reggie Jackson.

Nuggets tension started after they won the title in 2023

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth would say to ESPN that there is “tension” that possibly started from the pressure to keep up success from winning the title in 2023 when they beat the Miami Heat in five games.

“There was this urge to compete, especially from the players and the coaches and even myself,” Booth said. “You want to win, especially coming off the heels of winning the championship. And that's probably where the tension started.

“What are you guys trying to do? Are you trying to win? Are you trying to develop?” Booth continued. “I think everybody had the best intent going in. There was buy-in. But I think competition and the focus on that can distract you from the buy-in.”

As Jokic is off to another great start, he has a modest viewpoint on the state of Denver which when asked about possible tensions, he would down play it and say he's just focused on basketball.

“That's not my job,” Jokic said. “I'm just trying to play basketball, and I'm happy if we have a chance every year.”

“I think people in general, they always want more and more and more, but they don't know what they have,” Jokic continued. “I'm really happy we have one title — a lot of very good players don't win.”

At any rate, the Nuggets are 2-2 on the season as they look to shut down any negative noise and beat the Timberwolves Friday night.