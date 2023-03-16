Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in Tuesday’s contest against the Toronto Raptors. He scored just 14 points — on 5-for-18 shooting from the field and 1-for-8 from behind the three-point arc — in a game the Nuggets lost by a final score of 125-110. So when the Nuggets visit the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night to play Killian Hayes, James Wiseman, and the Detroit Pistons, every Nuggets fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Pistons

The Nuggets have Murray listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown due to left knee injury management, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) will remain out for Denver.

Murray, 26, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 55 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star is shooting the ball very efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Murray’s current 38.1% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Nuggets to snap their four-game losing streak and beat the Pistons on Thursday, regardless of if Murray is in the lineup. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own a 9-27 home record, the worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is probably.