The Denver Nuggets (46-22) visit the Toronto Raptors (32-36) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Raptors prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Denver has lost three straight games but remains comfortably in first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets covered 54% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. Toronto has lost three straight but does return home after a lengthy road trip. The Raptors covered 49% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Denver won the first matchup last week, 118-113.

Here are the Nuggets-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Raptors Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -1 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors

TV: NBA TV, Altitude, SN

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver finds itself in a bit of a skid right now but they remain a serious NBA Finals contender. While they have lost three straight coming into tonight, they still hold a 4.5-game lead in the West and have a serious chance to cover tonight in what is essentially a pick ’em. The Nuggets feature one of the most explosive offenses in the NBA as they average 116.9 PPG. While they have gone just 16-16 on the road this season, the Nuggets’ status among the NBA’s elite tier makes them an intriguing value pick tonight thanks to their star power.

Any conversation about the Nuggets starts with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic has been up to his usual tricks yet again this season and he is a real threat to win his third straight MVP. For the season, Jokic averages 24.6 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 10 APG. Despite the team’s recent losses, that is no fault of the Joker. He’s been incredible over his last two games, averaging 36 points, 11 assists, and 15.5 rebounds per game. The triple-double machine was one assist shy of a triple-double the last time these teams met and given his recent play he should secure that with ease tonight. While the Raptors do possess a strong defensive roster, Jokic is a different animal and shouldn’t be limited by the Toronto defense.

Jokic is the “star” of the Denver offense, but the Nuggets have a number of complimentary pieces to support him. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were especially impactful since the All-Star break. In nine games since the break, Murray has averaged 19.3 PPG and 6.4 APG. Murray is impactful on the defensive end as well, picking up 1.6 steals per game over that span. He remains a high-volume three-point shooter as well thanks to 3.3 made threes per game.

As for as Porter is concerned, he has cemented himself as one of the premier outside shooters in the game. In nine games since the All-Star break, MPJ averaged 18.2 PPG. A majority of that came from beyond the arc as he averaged 2.9 threes per game on 44% shooting from beyond the arc. After scoring 20 points in their previous win over Toronto, look for the 6’10” sharpshooter to have another big performance tonight.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto hasn’t had the season many expected them to coming into the season, but they remain in a strong position to make a run toward the postseason. The Raptors are a strong defensive team who excels at forcing turnovers and getting out into transition. They roster a number of impactful scorers who can take over games at a moment’s notice. Additionally, Toronto has gotten major contributions from trade-deadline acquisition Jakob Poeltl who could play a pivotal role in a potential cover tonight.

In nine games since the All-Star break, Poeltl has averaged 15.2 PPG and 10.2 RPG. The seven-footer has been a force on the defensive end, averaging two steals and 1.2 blocks per game over that span. His defensive prowess will be put to the test tonight but he should at least be able to hold his own on the offensive end. In their previous matchup with the Nuggets, Poeltl scored 19 points and secured nine rebounds.

Toronto features five players who averaged at least 14 points per game since the break but none more important than point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet has struggled with his efficiency of late, however, and is shooting just 35% over his last six games. That being said, he averaged 19.1 PPG and 7.0 APG for the season.

Final Nuggets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Denver has struggled mightily of late and thus this is a good spot for the Raptors to get a win after returning home from a substantial road trip.

Final Nuggets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -1 (-110)