Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray left the second quarter of Tuesday’s contest against the Houston Rockets with a thumb injury and did not return. Without their starting floor general for much of the game, the Nuggets went on to lose to the Rockets by a final score of 124-103. So when the Nuggets visit the Footprint Center on Thursday night to play Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the Phoenix Suns, every Nuggets fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Suns

The Nuggets initially had Murray listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a right thumb sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. It was later revealed, however, that Murray would be sidelined against the Suns after Denver officially ruled him out for Thursday’s contest.

In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has also been downgraded to out.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jamal Murray, 26, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky standout is shooting the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Murray’s current 39.8% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Don’t expect the Nuggets to beat the Suns on the road on Thursday, especially with Murray out of the lineup. After all, the Nuggets have been a subpar road team all season, as they own a 19-20 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is no.