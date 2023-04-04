A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Denver Nuggets have had to rely on the likes of Jamal Murray of late amid Nikola Jokic’s injury absence. For his part, Murray has answered the call and has been putting up some noteworthy performances sans the reigning back-to-back MVP. However, it appears that Jamal is now dealing with a new injury as the Nuggets face off against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. As such, the fans want to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Rockets

Officially, Murray is listed as probable to play against Houston. He’s currently dealing with a right thumb sprain, which he may have sustained after playing 40 minutes on Sunday in a hard-fought 112-110 win over Stephen Curry and the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, it does sound like Murray is going to be good to go against the Rockets, and barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should get his usual workload against a 19-60 Houston side.

In other injury news, Nuggets fans will be glad to know that Jokic has now been upgraded to probable to play. This is after Denver’s superstar big man has been forced to sit out the past three games due to a nagging calf injury. Even if Jokic ends up sitting out on Tuesday, it is clear that he’s now nearing his much-anticipated return to action.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is probably.