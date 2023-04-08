Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. missed Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to injury management. Unsurprisingly, without their starting forward or Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets went on to lose to the Suns by a final score of 119-115 behind 25 points and six rebounds from Chris Paul. So when the Nuggets visit the Vivint Arena on Saturday to play Ochai Agbaji, Kris Dunn, and the Utah Jazz, every Nuggets fan under the sun will want to know: Is Michael Porter Jr. playing today vs. the Jazz?

Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Jazz

The Nuggets have Porter Jr. listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to left heel injury management, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon (right shoulder) is also questionable to play for Denver.

Michael Porter Jr., 24, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 61 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Missouri star is shooting the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Porter Jr’s current 41.6% three-point percentage ranks 15th in the NBA among all qualified players.

Expect the Nuggets to beat the Jazz on the road on Saturday if Porter Jr. is in the lineup. After all, the Jazz have already been eliminated from the postseason and don’t have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Michael Porter Jr. playing today vs. the Jazz, the answer is maybe.