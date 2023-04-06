Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Denver Nuggets (52-27) visit the Phoenix Suns (44-35) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Nuggets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Suns Odds

Denver Nuggets: +12 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -12 (-110)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 6-4 (First in the West)

ATS Record: 42-36-1 (54%)

Over Record: 36-42-1 (46%)

Denver enters tonight as the loser of three of their last four games. That includes a brutal 21-point loss to the lowly Rockets and a seven-point loss to this very Suns team. Nevertheless, The Nuggets clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference yesterday – the first time Denver’s franchise earned the top seed. That being said, Denver will be without a number of key players tonight as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are out while Kentatvius Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. are all questionable. As a result, the Nuggets face an uphill battle as 12-point underdogs against one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

If Denver has any hope to cover tonight it will need a monster performance from win Bruce Brown. Brown has been a major player in recent games, averaging 14.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG. He remains an incredibly versatile defender and faces arguably his toughest task of the season tonight against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Consequently, he averaged 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game over his last five outings. Brown dropped 16 in their most recent outing against the Suns but may need an even bigger performance if Denver wants to cover.

The X-factor for Denver tonight is rookie Christian Braun. The former NCAA National Champion’s playing time has fluctuated this season but he has flashed the ability to take over for stretches. With double-digit points in two of his last four games, the first-round pick could be in for a career night if even more of their starters are out.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 7-3 (Fourth in the West)

ATS Record: 41-36-2 (53%)

Over Record: 39-38-2 (51%)

Phoenix is firing on all cylinders right now as the Suns have won a league-high six consecutive games. That includes last week’s 100-93 win over these very Nuggets – a game that gave Phoenix their first win of the season against Denver. Tonight they have a very good chance to even the season series at 2-2 considering the Nuggets will be without a number of their key players. Consequently, the Suns open as monster favorites but they may be hard-pressed to cover such a large spread. That being said, Phoenix just crushed the lowly Spurs at home and previously went on the road and beat the Thunder by double-digits. As a result, Phoenix could easily cover tonight as long as their offense is clicking and their shots are falling.

Phenix has centered their scoring around their two stars during the recent winning streak as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 51.1 PPG of their 115.3 PPG during the last six. Booker leads the way with 26.3 PPG. He’s made strides as a playmaker as well, chipping in 5.7 APG. Additionally, Booker has been a force on defense with 1.8 steals per game. While he shot just 26% from three over that span, it only makes the Suns’ recent winning streak even more impressive.

As for Durant, he hasn’t missed a beat since returning from a scary ankle injury. Over his last four games, KD averaged 24.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 1.3 blocks per game. While those are far from the traditional Durant numbers we have come to expect, they are strong statistics nonetheless. With that, KD appears to be easing back into form as the regular season winds down. That being said, Durant has been highly efficient over that span, shooting 52% overall and 50% from three on 4.5 attempts per game.

The X-factor for Phoenix tonight is big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton has taken a step back since Kevin Durant returned but he remains an efficient big man on both ends of the floor. In just 29.3 minutes per game over his last five, Ayton averaged 14 PPG and 8.6 RPG. The seven-footer was highly efficient over that span, shooting 55% from the floor. His ability to dominate the glass could be a critical factor in Phoenix’s cover tonight.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick

In the playoffs, this could be one of the best matchups of the season. For now, with Denver resting players, this figures to be a Phoenix blowout. Hammer the home Suns.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -12 (-110)