The Denver Nuggets had a slow start in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, but they seem to have finally gotten their groove, at least before the end of the first half, thanks in large part to the explosive performance of Jamal Murray, who nearly brought the house down at Ball Arena when he stripped the Heat and converted his excellent defensive play into a sick and-1 dunk on the other end of the floor.

JAMAL MURRAY WITH AUTHORITY 💥pic.twitter.com/Vdn9JPjzXL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

The Nuggets needed a play like that from Jamal Murray, with the Heat having a much better first half than the one they had in the series opener. That dunk was also a reminder to everyone that Jamal Murray isn't just about burying dagger jumpers, as he certainly is also athletic and strong enough to have a finish like that at the rim.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Murray healthy and Nikola Jokic leading the charge, the Nuggets are proving to be a big headache for the Heat, whose three-point lead at the end of the first quarter has already been erased and turned into a six-point Miami deficit at the half by the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray is trying to sustain the form he showed in Game 1's 104-93 win in which he fired a total of 26 points on 11-for-22 shooting to go with 10 assists and six rebounds in 44 minutes. So far in Game 2, he is doing just that alongside Jokic. Murray finished the first half of Game 2 with eight points on 3-for-8 shooting to go with five assists and three rebounds, while Jokic has 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists.