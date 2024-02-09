The Nuggets continue to dominate the Lakers.

On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets got their seventh consecutive win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were the Nuggets' top scorers on the evening and helped secure the 114-106 victory. Murray scored 29 points, and Porter Jr. followed closely behind with 27. This was also Murray's third consecutive game with double-digit assists.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. While this is a bit of a sub-par outing for his standards, he was still only one assist shy of another triple-double on the season.

What a game from these three 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/FHnZfEmR3N — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 9, 2024

The Nuggets did gallop out to an early lead but squandered a 15-point lead in the second half. The Nuggets even allowed the Lakers to tie the game late in the fourth. However, Denver was able to stand strong and go on a 10-2 run to help seal the win.

“Give them credit, they had all the momentum and they were attacking us,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said postgame. “What I saw in that stretch was poise on offense and executing. To outscore that team 10-2 in the last few minutes, that means you’re defending at a high level and you’re rebounding.”

Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did sit out with right hamstring tightness. Justin Holiday would start in place of Caldwell-Pope but had a rather rough outing. He scored only two points in 22 minutes and eventually fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

With this win, the Nuggets move into a two-way tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for first place in the Western Conference.