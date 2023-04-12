A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jamal Murray was out of action for the Denver Nuggets in two out of their last three regular-season games due to a lingering thumb injury. At this point, it is clear that his sprained right thumb is still bothering him ahead of the NBA Playoffs, but Nuggets fans will be glad to know that Murray intends to play through the pain in what the team is hoping will be another deep postseason run.

Murray himself recently admitted that the thumb injury, which also happens to be on his shooting hand, is still an issue for him. However, this is not going to stop him from taking the court:

“Jamal Murray said his thumb is still bothering him and it’s definitely still on his mind when he’s shooting. But he was a full participant today and should be a full go,” reports Nuggets insider Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Nuggets’ playoff quest officially begins on Sunday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. At the moment, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost a nail-biter against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, are now awaiting the winners of the Play-In Game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whoever wins between the Wolves and the Pelicans/Thunder will secure the No. 8 seed in the West and will set up a date with Jamal Murray and the Nuggets in the opening round.

Denver has title aspirations this season, and there’s no denying that Murray will be integral to their success. He won’t be a hundred percent healthy, but the Nuggets will need him to be at his best the rest of the way.