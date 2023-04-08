Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray missed Thursday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns due to a thumb injury. Unsurprisingly, without their second-best player, the Nuggets went on to lose to the Suns by a final score of 119-115 behind 29 points and four assists from Kevin Durant. So when the Nuggets visit the Vivint Arena on Saturday to play Ochai Agbaji, Kris Dunn, and the Utah Jazz, every Nuggets fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jamal Murray playing today vs. the Jazz?

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Jazz

The Nuggets have Murray listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with a right thumb sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Reggie Jackson (low back pain) is probable to play for Denver.

Jamal Murray, 26, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 2.2 turnovers per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky standout is shooting the ball with great efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Murray’s current 39.8% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Nuggets to beat the Jazz on the road on Saturday if Murray is in the lineup. After all, the Jazz have already been eliminated from the postseason and don’t have a whole lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Jamal Murray playing today vs. the Jazz, the answer is maybe.