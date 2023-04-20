Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The last time Jamal Murray set foot in the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets made a run towards the Western Conference Finals, losing a competitive five-game series against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers. During the 2020 NBA playoffs in the bubble, Murray was on fire, carrying the Nuggets on his back on multiple occasions as they had to overcome multiple 3-1 deficits. But Murray, unfortunately, suffered an injury months before the 2021 playoffs began, forcing him to miss two postseasons in a row.

But in 2023, it seems like Murray is back in a big way, as evidenced by his offensive outburst in Game 2 of the Nuggets’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday night, the Nuggets needed a big performance from Jamal Murray, especially with Anthony Edwards doing his best to will the Timberwolves to victory. And that’s exactly what the Nuggets got. Murray went off for a 40 points, his second-best scoring performance this season, en route to a 122-113 victory over the Timberwolves to claim a 2-0 series lead.

Surely enough, NBA Twitter, particularly the Nuggets fanbase, was in a celebratory mood, as Murray proved that he’s still the same player he was — perhaps an even better one now given his maturity and experience — after tearing his ACL two years ago.

JAMAL MURRAY IS BACK! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ev90AwgXBA — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 20, 2023

Bubble Jamal Murray is so back — Cody Shannon (@codyshannon1287) April 20, 2023

I wasn’t sold on the Nuggets at first but if they’re getting playoff Jamal Murray back…man o man — Chris (@SlowJamSantos) April 20, 2023

Bubble Jamal Murray is back. Don't sleep on the nuggets. — Moxy (@MoxyManteca) April 20, 2023

I love seeing Jamal Murray back in bubble playoff form, but could it not be against my team? — Zach Szpila “TheAccountant_TTV” (@szpila_zach) April 20, 2023

Even for neutral observers, the level of shotmaking in the Nuggets-Timberwolves contest was such a treat to watch. In particular, watching Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards trade blows sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy, even reminding folks of the iconic matchup between Murray and Donovan Mitchell in the Bubble.

Jamal Murray vs Anthony Edwards is pretty damn fun. Love it. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) April 20, 2023

Jamal Murray vs Anthony Edwards

pic.twitter.com/VRM6AFgBDt — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) April 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards. Jamal Murray. Just so much skill. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/EamJWODOqb — Andrew Brian Posadas (@AndrewBPosadas) April 20, 2023

Before the playoffs began, the overall sentiment towards the Nuggets’ chances of making a deep playoff run seemed negative. But with Jamal Murray back to playing at his best, the Nuggets now become one of the more terrifying teams to face in the playoffs, a much more befitting perception towards the team that finished with the best record in a tough Western Conference.