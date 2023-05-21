A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jamal Murray just seems to have the number of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets point guard clearly has his hands still smoking hot after his sensational performance in Game 2, particularly in the fourth quarter of that game in which he scored 23 of his 37 points.

Well, he’s cooking the Los Angeles Lakers again in Game 3, already pouring in a total of 30 points after just two quarters in La La Land. With 17 points in just the first quarter of Game 3, Jamal Murray pulled off an NBA Playoffs feat not seen in over two decades.

“Jamal Murray has scored 40 points in his last 2 quarters. That is the most over a 2-quarter span over the last 25 postseasons,” tweeted ESPN Stats & Info after the former Kentucky Wildcats star shot 8-for-10 from the field in the opening period of Game 3.

In the second quarter, Jamal Murray added 13 more points to his game total, going 5-for-10 from the floor. If it weren’t for Murray, the Nuggets likely would have entered halftime trailing the Lakers, as he singlehandedly carried Denver’s offense in the first half. Nikola Jokic shot just 2-for-8 from the field for five points in the first two quarters, while Aaron Gordon was the only other Nuggets player with more than five points outside of Jamal Murray.

Jamal Murray has been a huge thorn in the side of the Lakers in this series. He has proven to be nearly unstoppable on offense, especially when he’s running alongside Jokic. There should be more to come from Murray in this series.