Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun starred off the bench in Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. He scored 15 points — his highest point total this postseason — on 7-for-8 shooting from the field and grabbed four rebounds in a game the Nuggets went on to win by a final score of 109-94. Thanks in large part to Braun having the game of his life, the Nuggets have regained home-court advantage in this NBA Finals series.

Following Denver's Game 3 win, Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray spoke to the media and praised Christian Braun, per a tweet from HoopsHype's official Twitter account:

“He's going to grow and he's going to be a very, very, very solid player in this league. So exciting to see him develop his game and gain more confidence, more trust from not just us, the coaching staff as well and you know, see him grow.”

Jamal Murray on Christian Braun: "He's going to grow and he's going to be a very, very, very solid player in this league. So exciting to see him develop his game and gain more confidence, more trust from not just us, the coaching staff as well and you know, see him grow." pic.twitter.com/L6f61It1Vr — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 8, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Christian Braun, 22, spent three years playing college ball at the University of Kansas before entering the pros. He averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.5 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 76 appearances with the Nuggets this season (six starts).

The former Kansas star struggled to shoot the ball accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least compared to his college days — Braun converted just 62.5% of his free-throw attempts.

Braun and the Nuggets should view Game 4 as a must-win game. After all, if the Nuggets can win Game 4 and go up 3-1, odds are they'll go on to win the NBA championship.