To say that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray came out to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat would be an utter understatement. The Denver Nuggets pair went off on Wednesday night, en route to leading their team to a crucial 109-94 win in Miami. In the process, the duo combined for a never-before-seen feat in NBA history.

For his part, Nikola Jokic became the first person in history to log a 30/20/10 triple-double in the NBA Finals with 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 dimes. Jamal Murray would not be outdone, going off for a game-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Together, Jokic and Murray are the first pair of teammates to log 30-point triple-doubles in the same game. What makes this feat even more mind-blowing is the fact that it has never been achieved in the past — both in the playoffs and the regular season (h/t NBA reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints):

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to record 30-point triple-doubles in the game game, per @ESPNStatsInfo. That's regular season AND playoffs. pic.twitter.com/G4EyQjWDIb — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 8, 2023

That's simply astounding. Both stars delivered for the Nuggets on Wednesday night, and they were rewarded with a massive win in Game 3. Thanks to their heroics, Denver is now just two wins away from the ultimate prize. They're now up 2-1, and their win in Miami has allowed them to regain home-court advantage in this series.

The Heat won't be going down without a fight, though. Game 4 on Friday will be played at Miami's Kaseya Center, and you can be sure that the home fans will be in full support of their squad for that big matchup. Ladies and gentlemen, we've got ourselves a series.