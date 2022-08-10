It has been 16 months since we last saw Jamal Murray in the NBA. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign as he rehabbed a torn ACL, and there’s no denying that the Denver Nuggets missed his services last season.

At this point, however, it looks like Murray is ready to go for the upcoming campaign. A brief clip of the 6-foot-3 combo guard is currently making its rounds on social media and it’s enough to get any Nuggets fan hyped for his comeback (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Murray nearly dropped his man with a quick crossover at the top of the key before exploding to the hoop for an open lay-up. It didn’t look like the Nuggets star was going full speed just yet, but that knee looks fine to me.

Jamal Murray was having his best season as a pro during the 2020-21 season before it was cut short by a brutal knee injury. In the 48 games he played that year before his season-ending injury, the former Kentucky standout put up career-best averages of 21.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals, while also connecting on 2.7 triples per contest on a highly-efficient 40.8-percent clip.

With Murray playing alongside reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic this coming season, it’s hard not to see the Nuggets as a contender in the Western Conference. Michael Porter Jr. is also set to return from injury, and the emergence of incoming second-year stud Bones Hyland is also something to keep an eye on for Denver fans.

Don’t sleep on the Nuggets this coming season.