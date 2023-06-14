The Denver Nuggets' title-clinching Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night was followed by some pretty epic celebrations as the Nuggets lifted their first-ever title in franchise history. One of the most memorable of their title win celebrations came in the form of Nikola Jokic literally throwing Nuggets teammate into a pool. Not to be outdone, Murray made sure to pull Jokic down with them as the pair hilariously plunged into the pool at the same time.

Murray has now broken his silence on the now-viral video, and the Nuggets star described how “special” that moment was for him:

“I had to pull him in. I love that moment, that’s special right there,” Murray said. “That's tough right there. … I thought he was going to the cold tub, that’s why I was so resistant.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I had to pull him in. I love that moment, that’s special right there… I thought he was going to the cold tub, that’s why I was so resistant.” Jamal Murray on being thrown into the pool by Nikola Jokic 😂 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/rTCfkoGGKI https://t.co/M3DzRShFOi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2023

Murray is a pretty strong dude, but the way Jokic manhandled him to the pool just shows how physically dominant the Nuggets big man truly is. In fairness to Murray, he did a commendable job of making sure that he wasn't going to get thrown into the pool all by his lonesome. All in all, it was a pretty epic moment between Denver's two best players and the two men that are most responsible for their title conquest on Monday night.

There's going to be much more celebrations from here on out as the whole city of Denver commemorates this historic moment in their franchise history.