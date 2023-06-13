The celebrations will go well into the night for the Denver Nuggets after they secured their first-ever NBA title on Monday night. This was after they took out the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in a hard-fought 94-89 victory. Apparently, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic could not wait to get the festivities started in the locker room after their victory, and he made sure to deliver a savage message to teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the latter's post-game press conference.

Jokic decided to barge in on KCP's interview after the game, and for some reason, the former back-to-back MVP thought it would be a great idea to douse his teammate with a can of beer while he was speaking to the press:

Nikola Jokic poured a beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s head during his postgame interview 🤣pic.twitter.com/HGh7mSvkvv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

That caught Caldwell-Pope's attention as he literally had to stop mid-sentence as he let Jokic pour some cold beer all over his head. It is unclear what Jokic said to KCP, but if I were to guess, the Nuggets big man was probably asking his teammate what was taking him so long with the interview. At that point, Caldwell-Pope made his abrupt exit to join his teammates in the championship festivities.

Jokic is an absolute savage for this, but this was all in good fun. Jokic has had his fair share of beer and champagne poured all over him as well throughout their celebrations, so I guess he thought he would pay it forward to KCP. A lot more alcohol is going to be spilled (and consumed) in the coming days in Denver, that's for sure.