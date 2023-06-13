Winning a championship is the most difficult task for any NBA player. Just ask the laundry list of Hall of Famers who failed to achieve the pinnacle of team success. Thus, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets could do whatever they so please (as long as they remain within legal and ethical boundaries) to celebrate winning their first-ever championship after defeating the Miami Heat, 94-89, in a hard-fought Game 5.

One of the most common ways players celebrate their championship victory is by jumping around, screaming, and spraying champagne all over each other while guzzling down bottles of liquor. But Jokic definitely wanted to spice things up. And why not? After all, this is the Nuggets franchise's first-ever championship in its 56 years of existence (including the ABA years).

In an effort to make it an even splashier celebration, Nikola Jokic threw his Nuggets co-star Jamal Murray into the pool. At first, Murray refused to dive into the pool. However, Jokic overpowered him as the two went in and got themselves wet.

Joining the festivities is Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar, who decided to cannonball himself towards the pool to make it an even more rowdy scene at the Ball Arena pool.

It's definitely concerning to see the Nuggets' star duo's game-worn NBA Finals sneakers get doused with pool water. Those are perfectly good pairs of shoes which definitely could have been put to better use. Moreover, those kicks surely could have netted a ton on the market had they decided to put it up for auction. Or is there a chance that the worth of those shoes increases especially after such an iconic moment?

Nevertheless, this is exactly why NBA players invest their blood and sweat and put their bodies on the line — for eternal glory.

And for the next few days (or weeks… perhaps even for months on end), the Nuggets will be celebrating their hard-earned championship — perhaps in even more frivolous ways than by diving into a pool despite still wearing their on-court gear. Because by October, given Michael Malone's goals for next season, it will be time to get back to business.