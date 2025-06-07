The Buffalo Bills' 2025 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are in full swing. As players shake off the rust and coaches evaluate the depth chart, one rookie has quickly captured the attention of teammates, coaches, and fans alike. Landon Jackson, the third-round defensive end out of Arkansas, is not only impressing with his raw athleticism. He is also making headlines for his maturity and character off of it. As the Bills gear up for yet another run at the elusive Lombardi Trophy, Jackson’s emergence could be a pivotal development in Buffalo’s postseason ambitions.

Retaining Core Pieces, Filling Gaps

The Bills entered the 2025 offseason needing to keep the core intact. In an era where roster turnover can destabilize even the strongest franchises, Buffalo doubled down on continuity. Key players Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford, Josh Allen, and Khalil Shakir all received well-earned contract extensions. That secured the team’s foundational pieces for years to come. This move demonstrated the front office's confidence in the group that has delivered five consecutive AFC East championships.

Still, the front office wasn't idle when it came to outside additions. Buffalo made a savvy signing in wide receiver Josh Palmer. He brings a vertical element to the passing attack. He gives Josh Allen another deep threat to stretch opposing defenses.

However, not every hole was fully addressed. One lingering concern remains at the safety position. The Bills are currently set to start Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp. That duo combined for a disappointing 41.3 PFF coverage grade last season, ranking 31st in the NFL. Their play will be under the microscope as the season unfolds. This is especially true in a division with emerging quarterback talent.

Here we'll try to look at the Buffalo Bills rookie player whose stock is rising and turning heads in 2025 OTAs.

The Rookie Stealing the Spotlight

Sure, much of the offseason conversation centered around contract negotiations and free agency moves. However, it’s the Bills’ rookie class, and particularly Landon Jackson, that has generated substantial buzz during OTAs.

At 22 years old, Jackson arrived in Buffalo as the second of three consecutive defensive linemen selected in the draft. He was sandwiched between TJ Sanders and Deone Walker. Standing at a towering 6'6, Jackson is a physical specimen with a blend of length, athleticism, and explosiveness. His college tape at Arkansas showed flashes of dominance in the rugged SEC.

However, his path to the NFL wasn't always smooth. Jackson has battled alopecia since the age of three. It's a condition that not only impacts physical appearance but also presents emotional challenges. Instead of allowing it to define him, Jackson has embraced his journey, becoming an inspiration for others dealing with similar struggles. During OTAs, he even took time to meet with a young fan who also suffers from alopecia. Jackson offered encouragement and showed the kind of off-field leadership that coaches dream of.

Flashing Potential on the Field

Make no mistake, though, it's his on-field performance that has truly turned heads so far. His combination of size and agility allows him to generate leverage against offensive tackles. Meanwhile, his quick first step consistently disrupts backfields during drills. New Bills defensive end Joey Bosa has taken Jackson under his wing. He has even praised the rookie’s work ethic and eagerness to learn.

Comparisons to Greg Rousseau have been inevitable, too. Both are long, athletic edge rushers with the versatility to move inside when necessary. The Bills’ coaching staff is already experimenting with packages that feature Rousseau and Jackson on opposite ends. It's easy to imagine a future pass rush that can harass opposing quarterbacks from multiple angles.

Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich has been cautious not to overhype his young lineman but acknowledged Jackson’s promising start.

Article Continues Below

“Landon’s picking things up faster than we expected,” Babich shared. “He’s got the physical tools, but it’s his preparation and attention to detail that have stood out.”

Buffalo’s Defensive Plan

Buffalo’s decision to spend heavily on defensive linemen in the draft was no accident. After consecutive playoff exits at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills recognized a need for more consistent pressure up front. Note that the Chiefs have repeatedly exploited Buffalo’s inability to close the pocket against Patrick Mahomes. Jackson’s arrival signals an aggressive pivot to rectify that issue.

The Bills’ defensive line rotation is now loaded with talent and depth: Rousseau, Bosa, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, and the rookie trio of Jackson, Sanders, and Walker. The plan is to keep bodies fresh and unleash waves of pass rushers throughout games—a formula that has been successful for other contenders in recent seasons.

The Road Ahead for Jackson

As promising as Jackson’s early performances have been, the road to regular-season impact is still long. The preseason will offer a better gauge of how his skills translate in live action against opposing offenses. For now, Jackson is focused on mastering the playbook, refining his technique, and earning the trust of his coaches.

For the Bills, the hope is that Jackson develops into more than just a rotational piece. If he can reach his ceiling, Buffalo may have found another defensive cornerstone to pair with Rousseau and eventually succeed veterans like Bosa.

Buffalo’s Contender Window Remains Wide Open

With Josh Allen entering his prime and a fortified roster surrounding him, the Bills remain firmly in win-now mode. But their ability to stay at the top of the AFC will depend on how successfully their younger players—like Landon Jackson—develop over the next 12 months.

So far, all signs point to Jackson being a valuable addition not just for 2025, but for many seasons to come. As OTAs continue and training camp looms, Bills fans should keep a close eye on the rising rookie who is turning heads both on and off the field.