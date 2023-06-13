Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray knows the first place he's going to after winning the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Murray has come a long way from a painful ACL injury to now being an NBA Champion. The Canadian guard averaged 26.7 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 19 playoff games, a jump from his 65-game regular season averages of 20.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. And when Nuggets needed him the most these NBA Finals, he didn't let them down.

At the end of it all, as Murray celebrates the momentous achievement, he was asked what was the first place he was going to celebrate. Murray had no other words:

It has truly been a remarkable journey for the Blue Arrow ever since he was drafted 7th overall by Denver in 2016. Like any point guard, he started out slow, but quickly rose to prominence a couple of years later, providing a secondary scoring punch and speedy playmaking to complement the dominance of Nikola Jokic. Like the Nuggets, Murray went through growing pains, dating back to their exhausting triple-overtime loss to the Blazers in 2019, and then in 2020, they lost to a dominant Los Angeles Lakers team in the bubble.

The momentum was high in Mile High City until a heartbreaking incident happened on April 12, 2021, when Murray tore his ACL, which led to the shorthanded Nuggets being swept by the eventual-NBA-Finalists Phoenix Suns. Murray would then miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season, leading to yet another early playoff exit.

But once Jamal Murray returned to the Nuggets, he was back to his former self. He couldn't have done it without the tremendous support he had from his coach, his teammates, and the entire city of Denver. So it's only natural that he has no other place to celebrate the ring than with the team he went to war with.

