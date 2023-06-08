Michael Malone has been the coach of the Denver Nuggets since the 2015-16 season, witnessing the many ups and downs the franchise has encountered for the past eight or so years. He has witnessed Nikola Jokic's glow up from a 20-minute per game player to perhaps the league's best, and he has also helped guide Jamal Murray from a raw combo guard to one of the league's best shot creators in the playoffs.

One would think that Malone has seen it all from the Nuggets' dynamic duo, having been in their orbit for nearly a decade. However, even deep into the relationship, the Nuggets head coach still finds himself amazed with just how high these two can go in their careers.

Speaking with reporters following the Nuggets' rousing 109-94 victory over the Miami Heat to take a 2-1 lead in the 2023 NBA Finals, Michael Malone expressed his adulation for both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray after their stellar triple-double efforts helped take back control of the series.

“You know I've been with Nikola for eight and Jamal with seven years now and we've had some pretty good moments — but not in the NBA Finals. And for those guys to make history the way they did tonight — no one's ever done that,” Malone said, per ClutchPoint Twitter.

“But [Game 3] by far [was] their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together.”

It's hard to disagree with that assessment from Michael Malone; after all, he has seen both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's efforts up close for the past seven years.

And the stakes involved only serve to accentuate what an incredible performance that was for the Nuggets' star duo; not only are they the first duo ever to post a 30-point triple-double in the NBA Finals, they are also the first to do so in the entire 76-year history of the league. That, simply, is an astonishing feat.

The Nuggets are now two more wins away from winning a championship; if Michael Malone continues to push the right buttons all the while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray continue to scorch the nets and fill the stat sheet, the Heat may find themselves being too overmatched.