Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Entering the 2023 Western Conference Finals, one of the biggest questions regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ hopes of making the NBA Finals was, “how were they going to stop Nikola Jokic?” Jokic, throughout the 2023 playoffs, has been a man on a mission for the Denver Nuggets. Surely enough, Jokic proved to be an extremely difficult cover for the Lakers, as the Joker averaged a triple-double en route to making quick work of the Purple and Gold in a series sweep.

After averaging an eye-popping 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 11.3 assists per game throughout the Nuggets’ dominant series victory, Jokic deservedly became just the second recipient ever of the Western Conference Finals MVP, named the Magic Johnson trophy.

Johnson, the legendary Lakers point guard who was certainly rooting for his beloved franchise, then gave Nikola Jokic his due flowers. He praised the Nuggets star center, congratulating him after putting in an effort that was certainly befitting of an MVP.

“Congratulations to Nikola Jokic for being named the Earvin Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP and averaging 27 points, 14.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists for the series! 🔥,” Johnson wrote on his official Twitter account.

But Magic Johnson’s praise of the Nuggets star did not end there. Johnson also credited Nikola Jokic for being one of the rare game-changing presences in NBA history.

“The Joker is changing the game of basketball right before our very eyes much like Michael, Larry, LeBron, Steph, Kobe, Kareem, and Shaq,” Johnson added.

The Nuggets center’s impressive basketball smarts, incredible touch from everywhere on the court and otherworldly playmaking ability truly set him apart. After this run of dominance, fans should take after Magic Johnson and enjoy Jokic’s greatness instead of nitpicking what little flaws he has in his game.