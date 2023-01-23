The Denver Nuggets were without Michael Porter Jr for their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to “personal reasons”. His absence may have something to do with one of his family members getting in trouble in the city. Coban Porter, the brother of Michael Porter Jr, was arrested after a car crash that left one driver dead, per the Denver Post.

“Coban Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police spokesman Kurt Barnes confirmed Sunday. The 21-year-old was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard, Barnes said.”

Both Denver police and the Nuggets indicated that Michael Porter Jr was not involved in the car crash. The accident happened early in the morning, with the driver of one of the cars dying in said crash.

Coban Porter is currently a player for the University of Denver, appearing in 28 games for the Pioneers as a freshman last season. However, he suffered an ACL tear in the offseason, and has been unable to play this year for his team. He is still currently listed on UD’s roster, and is still attending classes in the university.

As for Michael Porter Jr, the forward is having an excellent season for the Nuggets this year. He’s functioned as the team’s designated shooter, working well alongside Nikola Jokic.

We will keep you updated on Coban Porter and this accident as more details are revealed. The University of Denver released a statement about this crash involving the Nuggets forward’s brother, saying:

“This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends,” the statement read. “All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7.”