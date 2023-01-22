The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to the Rocky Mountains to face off against the Denver Nuggets for a Sunday night showdown at Ball Arena. Dribble across the court with us as we give our NBA odds series, Thunder-Nuggets prediction and pick and show you how to watch.

The Thunder fell 118-113 to the Sacramento Kings 118-113 at the Golden 1 Center. Significantly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 37 points and seven assists. Isaiah Joe contributed with 21 points off the bench. However, the Thunder lost mainly due to losing the battle of the boards 52-36.

The Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 134-111 at home. Notably, the Nuggets won despite not having the services of Nikola Jokic, who sat out the game with an injury. Aaron Gordon had 28 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points and eight assists. Jamal Murray also contributed with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Equally, Bruce Brown provided a spark off the bench with 17 points. The Nuggets shot 61.4 percent collectively from the field as everything seemed to go in. Additionally, they shot 50.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Thunder come into this contest with a record of 22-24. Also, they are 8-15. But the Thunder are heating up, going 7-3 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference, with a record of 33-13. They are also an incredible 22-3 at the Ball Arena. Likewise, they have gone 9-1 overall in their previous 10 games.

The Nuggets are 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Thunder. Markedly, the Nuggets can complete a four-game season sweep if they win today. The Nuggets won all three games this season, with the games going down to the wire relatively in every contest.

Here are the Thunder-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Nuggets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +5.5 (-112)

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

TV: ALT and BSO

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are competing thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to improve and become one of the best players in the association. Therefore, expect him to deliver in this contest. Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.6 points per game. Thus, the Thunder need him to continue to put up buckets to have a chance to cover the odds in this contest. The next best option is Josh Giddey. Surprisingly, he has emerged as another option for Oklahoma City with 16 points per game and eight rebounds a contest. Luguentz Dort is playing well, with 14.3 points per game.

These three lead a Thunder team that is seventh in points. However, this team does not shoot the ball well, ranking 20th in field goal shooting percentage and 16th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Thunder are slightly better at the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they are solid on the boards, ranking 11th in rebounds. But the Thunder remains competitive because they are a top-10 team at handling the ball and defending. Ultimately, the Thunder are ninth in turnovers and seventh in blocked shots. But do they have the ability to stop the Denver machine?

The Thunder could cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can emerge and explode for numerous points. Likewise, the Thunder must figure out how to stop Jokic, Murray, and Gordon.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are positioning themselves for an NBA Finals run. However, there is still work to do. But will he play today? Unfortunately, he is a game-time decision, and the Nuggets have not revealed if he will play. Jokic averages 25.1 points per game with 11 rebounds. Also, he averages 9.9 assists. But the Nuggets could miss his services if he sits out again. Then, there is Murray. He played on Friday but is also dealing with an injury and is questionable for today. Ultimately, Murray averages 18.7 points per game. Gordon could be the guy to take over the game if both stars miss the game. Substantially, he averages 16.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds. But can he shoulder the load?

The Nuggets rank third in the association in points. Moreover, they also are the best team in the league in field goal shooting percentage and the best at shooting from beyond the arc. But the Nuggets struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 25th in free throw shooting percentage. Also, they rank 17th in rebounds, showing a potential weakness in their game. The Nuggets are also sloppy with the basketball, ranking 20th in turnovers. Additionally, they are 20th in blocked shots.

The Nuggets could cover the spread if they can play defense and not turn the ball over. Also, they must stop Gilgeous-Alexander.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Keep an eye on the status of Jokic and Murray. Therefore, assuming one of both miss the game, the Thunder are good enough to hang around.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: +5.5 (-112)