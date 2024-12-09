Although many consider him the best basketball player in the world, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has plenty of haters. Jokic's critics don't doubt his basketball ability, especially after the Denver superstar has averaged a triple-double this season. Instead, Jokic gets heat for his conditioning. Or, in his hater's case, the lack of conditioning.

Well, after Denver's latest win over the Atlanta Hawks, where Jokic had 48 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone put his superstar's haters on blast.

“We were joking the other day. People say, ‘Oh, Joker is not in shape.' You can't do what he does if you're not in shape. You really can't,” Malone said. “Is he ever going to win an athletic contest? No. But he has endurance. And what you really marvel at the 48-14-8 is just how efficient he is. I mean, he's not one of these guys that's putting huge numbers, stat hunting, and taking bad shots. He's doing it all for his team, and I feel privileged to have the chance to coach and watch him every night. I never take it for granted.”

Despite Jokic's impressive start to the season, the Nuggets have struggled. While other teams begin to hit their stride, Denver appears to be moving in the opposite direction.

The Nuggets have failed to support Nikola Jokic this season

Their struggles are multifaceted. There's always inconsistent free-throw shooting. Lackluster defensive efforts have left them vulnerable. There have been persistent communication breakdowns on the court and disappointing performances from beyond the arc. These issues seem to compound each other, creating a troubling atmosphere for the team as they seek to regain their footing.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Jokic. “I think it’s everybody’s fault. It’s not just the coach’s fault; it’s not his fault that we cannot make shots. It’s not his fault that we don’t communicate. Of course, there is a little bit. I think it’s the whole, collectively, that we’re not good, and we’re going in a bad direction.”

The Nuggets are 5-5 in their last ten games. If the playoffs started today at 12-10, Denver wouldn't automatically qualify. Instead, they'd have to scrap and claw through the Play-In Tournament to reach the postseason. That's unacceptable for a team like the Nuggets that's looking to win another NBA Championship.

“We have to realize that we all have to start participating in our own recovery,” said Malone. “Because no one’s going to give you an olive branch. No one’s going to give you one because they feel sorry for you. We have to (do it). And again, we have film sessions. And you watch the film; you hold guys accountable, you address the issues, and they just kind of are being repeated, over and over and over again. … I’ve done a poor job as a head coach in preparing this team, not only to win but to go out there and execute. I have no problem owning that.”