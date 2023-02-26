It is frustrating for Denver Nuggets fans to see Nikola Jokic get mauled every single game. Generally speaking, NBA stars get a much tighter whistle on contact they draw. It’s one of the unwritten rules that most fans know about. It seems as if Jokic is the exception, though: every Denver game ends with him getting scratches on his arm. A particularly egregious example happened during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Jokic sported a long cut on his bicep, per Joel Rush’s video.

Another battle scar for Nikola Jokic. He's on track to win his 3rd MVP, but he also wins the award for the most scratched and abused arms in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/CPqpQ15NF5 — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) February 26, 2023

Scratches this bad are not supposed to happen in the NBA. Yes, the accidental bump can sometimes lead to cuts. The Nuggets star, though, gets routinely scratched and hacked by defenders, often without getting the call. Maybe the Grizzlies team should invest in nail clippers for their players?

Naturally, Nuggets fans on Twitter were not pleased after Nikola Jokic had yet another bad cut on his arm.

he has like 18 scratches on his arms yet he averages half the FTs of guys like embiid and giannis. make it make sense — DK (42-18) (@TheNuggetsShow) February 26, 2023

New Jokić arm scratch just dropped pic.twitter.com/yOqJUzFP0F — Resting Cliff Booth Face 🇺🇸 (@urnfndbag) February 26, 2023

He is clearly BLEEDING. WTF THEY NEED TO PUNISH THE GUYS DOING THIS TO JOKIC. ITS BECOMING A REGULAR THING NOW 🤬 — Tatiana (@Tatianaclinares) February 26, 2023

My god man, how is there never a foul called when Jokić gets mauled to the point of bleeding. — Steven Reinert (@StevenReinert2) February 26, 2023

Some people also remarked that when Jokic gets his statue built outside the Nuggets’ home arena, the sculptor should add these scratches on the statue.

The eventual Nikola Jokic statue better have the appropriate scarring on each arm. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) February 26, 2023

The Nuggets hold a sizable lead in the Western Conference standings over their rivals. Heading into their game against the Grizzlies, they sit at a cool 42-18 in 60 games. The next closest team to them is Memphis… who are six games behind them. Jokic, as usual is at the center of the action, blending his finesse and power to create harmony in the Denver offense.

Despite all of the scratches he has, Nikola Jokic is still playing at an MVP-level rate. It won’t be surprising if he enters the rare back-to-back-to-back MVP club at this point. The Nuggets are extremely lucky to have him… they just wish that he wouldn’t get scratching like a cat’s favorite plaything every single game.