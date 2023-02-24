Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won two straight NBA MVP Awards and he’s one of the frontrunners for to win the award this season. Although there has been some debate as to whether or not the voters will award him a third straight MVP Award, there’s no question he is firmly in the discussion if not the favorite. The Nuggets resumed play on Thursday following the All-Star break and Jokic wasted no time reminding everyone why he should be considered the favorite for the NBA MVP Award. He had a triple-double through three quarters for the 7th time this season. The rest of the NBA has has nine combined as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.

Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double through three quarters 7 times this season, including tonight. The rest of the NBA has done this 9 times total. It's his 22nd on the season. The Nuggets entered the day 21-0 when Jokic has a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/zWQWj1LNG2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 24, 2023

Nikola Jokic is on the verge of becoming the first big man to average a triple-double for an entire season. The only other players to achieve that feat were guards in Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. Jokic was recently named to his fifth consecutive All-Star appearance and his play has vaulted the Nuggets into a legitimate championship contender.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Jokic had been averaging 24.7 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, a career-high 10.1 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 63.2 percent shooting from the field, 39.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage is a career-high.

Following the All-Star break, the Nuggets were 41-18 and in first place in the Western Conference standings. The MVP Award is a regular season award and Jokic should be considered the overwhelming favorite.