The Denver Nuggets are getting some relatively good news about two of their most impactful players. The Nuggets are expected to have center Nikola Jokic against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, per the team's injury report. Guard Jamal Murray is questionable, however, for the contest.
Jokic is dealing with some inflammation in his left hip. The big man is probable for the Nuggets, so the injury doesn't seem to be bothering him too badly. Jokic has been the key cog of the well-oiled machine that the Nuggets have put on the basketball floor the last few seasons.
The center is averaging nearly 27 points a game for the team, while shooting 58 percent from the field. He's nearly averaging a triple-double, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out nine assists a contest. Jokic has his team right back in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, holding steady with a strong 53-24 record.
Jokic has missed only one game in the team's last ten. That was a March 25 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's had at least a double-double in all nine of those games, with triple-doubles coming against the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
The Nuggets have relied heavily on Jokic for offense, as the team has been banged up in some other places.
Murray is questionable against the Hawks. He's dealing with inflammation in his right knee. The injury has definitely been an issue for Murray, who has had to sit out the team's last seven games. His last action was on March 21, against the New York Knicks. He went on a tear in that contest, scoring 23 points on 9-for-20 shooting.
The season has been a good one for Murray when he has been healthy. The shooting guard is averaging nearly 21 points a game. He is shooting close to 48 percent from the field, including 42 percent from three-point-range. He's also chipping in almost seven assists a game, to go with four rebounds.
The Nuggets are anxiously waiting for the return of their shooting guard, and the hope is that he can go on Saturday night. Murray is having career highs this season in assists per game, as well as his three-point-shooting percentage.
Denver enters Saturday's game with a bit of a stumble. The team has lost three of their last five contests, including the most recent battle against the Clippers. The club is tied for first in the Western Conference standings, with the Minnesota Timberwolves sharing that spot.
The Nuggets and Hawks tangle at 9:00 Eastern on Saturday. The Hawks enter the game with a 36-41 record. The Nuggets' Aaron Gordon is also probable for the team, dealing with a right foot strain.