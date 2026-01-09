Casting the great Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme was a bold move for acclaimed director Josh Safdie, who has known the actor for years.

During an interview with Chloe Zhao for Variety, Safdie was asked why he cast Chalamet as Marty Mauser. Safdie revealed that he's known Chalamet since before he did Call Me by Your Name, and he saw a similar trait that Mauser has: a “supreme vision for himself.”

“I met him before Call Me by Your Name came out,” Safdie recalled. “He was just this kid who had this supreme vision for himself. He felt like a dreamer — an intense one. And the dreaming was almost pathologized. I could tell he was trying to control where he was going.”

He further elaborated, ” was watching him in other films, and I was like, no one’s exploring that. He did great in those other films, but I was like, ‘Oh wow — this side is still kind of untapped.'”

Safdie revealed that when he met with Chalamet about Marty Supreme, it was right after he filmed A Complete Unknown. Chalamet was still doing his Bob Dylan voice.

“He played Bob Dylan and Marty in the same year, and he had about four months in between,” he remembered. “So when he wrapped, that day, he came to my office. He was still in Dylan’s voice — he was still acting like Dylan. [That’s when] I gave him 300 pages of images and research and the script.”

Will Timothée Chalamet win an Oscar for Marty Supreme?

Chalamet is hoping to win his first-ever Oscar for his performance in Marty Supreme. Previously, he has been nominated Best Actor twice for his roles in Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown.

He has never won the award, but he will have a chance after starring in Marty Supreme. Chalamet has been going all out to promote the new movie.

Marty Supreme was released in theaters on Christmas Day in 2025. So far, it has grossed over $70 million worldwide at the box office.