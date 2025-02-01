The 2022-23 season was defined by the heated MVP race between eventual winner Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic; the discourse surrounding them turned rather toxic, with some media members weaponizing racial bias and causing the discussion to be blown way out of proportion. But don't let that fool anyone into thinking that these two incredible players hate one another, as the two shared a moment on Friday following the Denver Nuggets' 137-134 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

While some fans may accuse Embiid of ducking Jokic once again, as the 76ers star and 2023 NBA MVP was once again absent in a matchup against the Nuggets due to injury, the two giants of the game appear to be in very good terms with one another, as evidenced by the embrace they shared after the final buzzer.

Expand Tweet

It's always a treat to see two of the best players in the game have such high levels of respect for one another. The media may always be pitting the two against each other, but both the 76ers and Nuggets star know that that isn't indicative of the relationship they have with each other. They might be fierce competitors on the hardwood, but there is nothing but respect and admiration from one to the other.

Of course, it's been a while since Embiid and Jokic faced each other. The last time the two best centers in the game squared off against each other was on January 16, 2024 — with the 76ers gaining the upper hand over the Nuggets, 126-121. Embiid recorded 41 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists during this game, playing like he had a point to prove against Jokic, who had a 25-19-3 stat line during that contest.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and 76ers' Joel Embiid charting separate paths

Nikola Jokic appears to be well on his way to winning his fourth MVP award; he has been phenomenal for the Nuggets throughout the 2024-25 season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. No one has a better statistical case than him to win the MVP, although one would have to think whether or not he would be the next casualty of voter fatigue.

Meanwhile, the 2024-25 season has been straight out of one's nightmares for Joel Embiid. The 76ers star has been limited to just 13 games this season due to nagging knee problems, and this season is shaping up to be a lost one for Philly as a result — a major disappointment after securing the services of star wing Paul George this past offseason.