By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic almost did everything for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets. ALMOST.

The Serbian center, unfortunately, missed one big assist that would have made a fan’s day. As he was exiting the floor and heading to the locker room, a fan wanted to get a fist bump, but Jokic appeared to not notice him and proceeded to engage with other fans.

Nikola Jokic did practically everything tonight in Denver… except giving this fan a fist bump 😅 pic.twitter.com/khlkWDbf7f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 19, 2022

To be fair to Nikola Jokic, though, the fan in question seemingly wanted to get an autograph first before opting to take his pen away and just ask for a fist bump instead. However, at that point, the Joker was no longer looking at him.

Furthermore, we can’t blame Jokic here for not entertaining any autograph request. He was certainly tired after playing and only wanted to go to the locker room and rest after a hard-fought game. In case anyone is forgetting, he played nearly 40 minutes against the Hornets and tallied 40 points, a ridiculous 27 rebounds and 10 assists. For good measure, he also made two steals in the match.

Maybe the said fan can try again next time.

Aside from the unlucky Nuggets faithful, the rest of the Denver fanbase is unsurprisingly ecstatic about Jokic’s performance. Not only did he catapult himself back to the MVP conversation, but he also made history with a Wilt Chamberlain feat not seen since 1968.

Furthermore, the Nuggets are now 18-11 on the season, putting them well in contention for the top seed in the West. They are only trailing the top-seeded Grizzlies by one game.