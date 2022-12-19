By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic is probably from another planet. He is also probably not. But in any case, what the Denver Nuggets big man did Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets was otherworldly.

Jokic could not be contained at all by the Hornets, as the two-time reigning NBA MVP generated totals of 40 points, 27 rebounds, and 10 assists in 40 minutes of work on the floor. He also added two steals and two 3-pointers on four attempts from behind the arc.

Jokic was so good, he earned his name an appearance in the same sentence with Wilt Chamberlain’s. According to NBA.com/Stats, Jokic is the first player since the Big Dipper to record such an incredible stat line.

Nikola Jokic is the first player to record 40+ PTS, 25+ REB, and 10+ AST in a game since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. pic.twitter.com/Zfbahd7HvZ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 19, 2022

Now, on to some of the reactions to the Nuggets star’s big night.

jokic stats is crayo — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 19, 2022

Nuggets should retire his number while he is still playing — Daniel❤️💜💙 (@MoneyyGoo) December 19, 2022

The Hornets mostly tried to use Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards to try to slow down the Nuggets star, but all they did was look like wet cardboard cutouts in front of Jokic. Plumlee is very familiar with what Jokic is capable of, as he’s played with him during his time with the Nuggets.

Jokic when he plays another white center pic.twitter.com/V4welJm2wL — Ike (@ikevogan5) December 19, 2022

The Nuggets really needed Jokic to deliver huge numbers to get them the 119-115 win, especially since Jamal Murray was not having a terrific night himself. Murray only had six points on 2-for-11 shooting from the field.

Thanks to Jokic’s heroics, the Nuggets were able to prevent a two-game skid, as they entered Sunday’s contest coming off a 126-108 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday.

Jokic and the Nuggets will be the problems next for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.