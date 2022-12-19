By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is always a problem for opposing teams. After all, he is the reigning two-time NBA MVP. On Sunday night, it’s the Charlotte Hornets’ turn to get the experience of how it feels like to be futile in attempts to slow down the Serbian center. In just the first half of the game, Jokic had already mustered a monster stat, one that has only been seen two times in the NBA in the last 25 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Nikola Jokić is the 3rd player over the last 25 seasons with 15 points and 20 rebounds in a single half, joining Dwight Howard in 2018 and Kevin Love in 2010. Jokić is the first player to do this in a 1st half over the last 25 seasons.

Jokic is playing with some extra motivation versus the Hornets, as the Nuggets entered this game on the heels of a blowout loss on the road Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in which Jokic scored 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes. Prior to the loss to the Lakers, the Nuggets were on a three-game undefeated streak.

Considering that the Hornets have one of the leakiest defenses in the NBA this season, it was not really all that hard to see Jokic putting up a marvelous performance in this game. Jokic began Sunday averaging 24.6 points on 62.9 percent shooting from the field, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game in the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

After dealing with the Hornets, Jokic and the Nuggets will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.