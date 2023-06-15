It would be hard to overstate just how great Nikola Jokic was in the recently concluded NBA Playoffs. He was an obvious Finals MVP choice, dominating from pillar to post, systematically picking apart every defense he was presented and leading his Denver Nuggets to their first ever NBA championship as a result.

But just how great was the performance? According to Mike Greenberg, pretty damn great.

“You can't do more different things to have your team than Nikola Jokic did. He did all of it. He orchestrated and ran every single thing they did. So was it the best postseason that any player's ever had? Absolutely. I don't even know if that's an opinion. It's just a statement of fact.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There have, of course, been plenty of dominant postseason runs by individual players, so to have Nikola Jokic at the top is some pretty high praise. But agree or not, it's hard to argue with the fact that at the very least, this playoff run was right up there.

Greenberg is right to say that he did everything. His touch in the paint is as good as anyone's. He's not just the best passing big in history; he's one of the best passers in history. His shooting was lights out all season long. And what's more, his defense is slowly getting recognized as a hell of a lot better than many give him credit for.

At the end of it all, Nikola Jokic had put together averages of 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists on 54.8% shooting from the field and 46.1% from three-point range. Those are some wild numbers, and they are fully reflective of the dominance he displayed on the court. Jokic manipulated these playoffs like a puppeteer, and whether you agree with Greenberg or not, that the conversation is even there to be had is a statement enough in itself.