The Phoenix Mercury are coming off a 98-89 loss to the Dallas Wings, a game in which Satou Sabally was booed by the fans upon her return to Dallas for the first time as an opponent. The Mercury will get another crack at the Wings on Monday, this time on their home court. But Satou Sabally is currently dealing with an ankle injury, putting her status in question for the Mercury’s next game.

Satou Sabally is officially considered day-to-day on the Mercury injury report, as per Desert Wave Media. The update for Sabally came during practice availability via Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts. In her last game, against the Wings, Sabally finished with 20 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 32 minutes of play.

Sabally was recently named a starter for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, and it will be her third All-Star appearance. Sabally recently lambasted the fact that Mercury teammate Alyssa Thomas was not voted in as an All-Star starter. Thomas will be an All-Star though as she was selected as a reserve.

The Mercury acquired Sabally this past offseason via a multi-team sign-and-trade deal. To this point, Sabally had only ever played for the Wings after they selected her with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. A double figure scorer for the entirety of her career thus far, Sabally has been putting up career numbers this season. She helped keep the Mercury afloat when they dealt with multiple injuries to key players early in the season.

She’s appeared in 18 games this year at a little over 28 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a career-high 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 39 percent shooting from the field, 30.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While her shooting percentages are obviously noticeable, there’s no denying her overall importance for the team.