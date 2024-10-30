Nikola Jokic delivered a massive triple-double as the visiting Denver Nuggets surged to a 144-139 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. He spotlighted Russell Westbrook’s contributions in his post-game interview, commending Westbrook’s first 20-point game as a Nugget.

“Russ was really amazing, in the third or fourth quarter, I don't know, he kept us in the game. He was pushing the pace, made a couple of shots, he was really good today,” Jokic said of his new teammate.

“We shared the ball, found the open guys, and that's how we scored a lot… He's (Westbrook) always talking in the huddles, he's always lifting the guys up, and always pushing the guys, so he's a really good teammate and it's good to have him on our team,” the reigning NBA MVP continued.

Nikola Jokic addressing the Nuggets struggles

Nikola Jokic opened his postgame interview by reflecting on the win, acknowledging the team's challenges and pinpointing specific areas he concentrated on throughout the game.

“We were fighting. I still think we're not playing at the level we're supposed to play but we are finding a way to win the game, which is the most important thing right now. Just play solid, be careful, try to score, and be aggressive, just take whatever the game gives me,” said the Denver Nuggets superstar.

Jokic’s impressive 29-point, 18-rebound, and 16-assist performance continues to build his case for a fourth MVP title this season.

Meanwhile, Westbrook, after a challenging start to the year, delivered his best performance of the season, posting 22 points and five assists in just 21 minutes on the court. The nine-time All-Star was flawless at the line, hitting all 10 of his free throws, and showed his range by sinking both three-point attempts.

The Nuggets saw strong support from Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, who each scored 24 points. Gordon shot an efficient 8-for-11 from the field, adding five rebounds, while Murray went 8-for-19, helping Denver secure the hard-fought overtime victory.

Michael Porter Jr. chipped in with 16 points, while Christian Braun added 12.

With this performance, Westbrook’s season averages rose to 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The win over the Nets pushed Denver to a 2-2 record, coming on the second night of a back-to-back after another hard-fought overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Rocky start to the Nuggets' season

After suffering losses to close competitors like the OKC Thunder and the LA Clippers, narrowly escaping these two matches as heavy favorites raises significant concerns.

Jokic is delivering extraordinary performances to keep the Nuggets competitive, while the trio of Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon has been noticeably less consistent than in recent seasons.

Denver’s playmaking center has been impressive enough to guide the Nuggets to two victories, averaging 31.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists over four games. Nevertheless, the team requires more reliable performances from his supporting cast to fully capitalize on his star power for a playoff run.

The Nets had a well-rounded offensive showing with seven players reaching double digits, spearheaded by Dennis Schroder’s 28 points and 14 assists. Cam Thomas chipped in with 26 points, while Cameron Johnson added 20. Ziaire Williams (18 points), Dorian Finney-Smith (17), Nic Claxton (16), and Jalen Wilson (11) also contributed double-figure performances. Claxton additionally led the team with 12 rebounds.

Brooklyn struck first in overtime, but the Nuggets responded with an 8-0 run to seize a 133-127 lead. Schroder nailed a three-pointer to bring the Nets within three, yet Christian Braun quickly answered from beyond the arc, and Murray added a free throw to extend Denver's advantage to seven.

Johnson hit a late three to cut the deficit to 141-137 with 26.5 seconds remaining, but the Nuggets held on to secure the victory.