After letting up homecourt advantage in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets came storming back with a vengeance in Wednesday's Game 3. Guided by the historic triple-double feats of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the club breezed by Miami whilst on the road down in South Beach, besting the surging Heat by a final score of 109-94.

While the Joker's on-court contributions certainly paved the way toward the Nuggets re-taking the edge in this championship road, as they head into Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead, veteran center DeAndre Jordan shared with Bleacher Report that it was his post-game speech following their Sunday demise to Miami that inspired the club to sharpen up.

“It caught us all by surprise. It was unexpected,” Jordan told Bleacher Report. “When Nikola says something, everybody's awareness is heightened. I always compare him to a guy like Tim Duncan. He's never really super boisterous, but when he does speak, it speaks volumes. Me, Jeff Green, DJ, Ish [Smith], KCP, we'll always give our two cents on things we see during the game, but Nikola saying something elevated the message. I've been on him more about being more vocal, and even in tonight's game, he was extremely vocal and it was good for our team.”

As for what was said by Nikola Jokic, Jordan noted that the superstar's message was short and straight to the point.

“His message was basically that we can't be relaxed,” Jordan said. “We've got to have more fight, more energy, and pay attention to the game plan. And leading up to Game 3, in practice and shootaround, everyone was hyper-focused, and that transferred over into the game.”

Fellow Nuggets veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope voiced a similar sentiment to DeAndre Jordan's regarding the impact that Nikola Jokic has when he addresses the team, saying: “When you hear him talking after a game, you make sure you listen.”

“He's not a real big vocal guy. He shows it more on the court. He leads that way. But he definitely had everyone's attention, and it worked out for us tonight,” Caldwell-Pope said.

After allowing the Heat to convert on 48.7% of their shot attempts from the floor and 48.6% from deep in Game 2, heading the advice of Nikola Jokic the Nuggets held Miami to just 37.0% shooting from the floor and 31.4% from distance.

The big man himself finished with a stupendous stat line of 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 blocks while shooting 57.1% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc.