The Denver Nuggets are back in the driver's seat in the 2023 NBA Finals after walloping the Miami Heat Wednesday night down in South Beach, 109-94. As you might have already known — or guessed — it's the tandem of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic which was the biggest thorn in the side of Jimmy Butler and the Heat, who could now slow down the two Denver stars.

Jokic, in particular, pummeled the Heat anew for a monster triple-double of 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in 44 minutes. Such a stat line has almost become a regular occurrence for Jokic, with fans, experts, and even Jamal Murray running out of ways to paint just how incredible the Nuggets big has been in the playoffs.

“We're running out of things to say,” Jamal Murray said about Jokic during postgame press conference following Denvers' win in Game 3, via Joel Rush of Forbes.com. “”He grabs 21 boards and everyone's talking about he can't jump… 30 points, and people say he don't wanna score,” added Murray. “How many times does he have to do that for you guys to believe in his game?”

Murray was not too shabby himself in Game 3, as he paced all scorers in the contest with 34 points along with 10 assists in 45 minutes. He had seven turnovers, but he still ended up with a plus-14.

The challenge now for Jamal Murray and the Nuggets is winning back-to-back games for the first time in this series. It's okay for Murray to run out of words to describe Nikola Jokic, but they can't afford to lose steam, as the Heat are very much capable of responding with a strong performance after such a bad loss.