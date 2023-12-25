Nikola Jokic and his wife dressed up for a holiday party prior to the Denver Nuggets' Christmas Day clash vs. the Warriors.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and his wife Natalija recently dressed up as characters from the movie Frozen for a holiday party. Nikola and Natalija attended the party wearing Kristoff and Anna costumes, who are characters from the movie.

DeAndre Jordan is outta pocket with the D-in-the-box fit on the Nuggets’ Holiday costume. Meanwhile Nikola Jokic and his wife dressed as Frozen couple Kristoff and Anna 😅 (via deandre/IG) pic.twitter.com/070nzV0sQS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2023

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are currently playing in a Christmas Day clash versus the Warriors. Jokic is in the middle of another fantastic season and will garner MVP attention once again.

Nikola Jokic playing well once again in 2023-24

Jokic probably could be the MVP almost every season. He's been extremely consistent for Denver over the years. Although he didn't win the award in 2022-23 despite enjoying another strong campaign, he led Denver to an NBA Finals victory.

So far in 2023-24, Jokic is averaging 26.4 points per game on 54.5 percent field goal shooting. The Nuggets big man is also posting 12.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. His versatility as a center make him a truly dominant force.

Nikola Jokic is a player who can drop 40 points one night, and then score 20 the next while dishing out 15 assists. He's also going to help tremendously in the rebound department while holding his own on defense. It is difficult to refute the claim that Jokic is the NBA's current best player.

The Nuggets entered Monday's game versus Golden State with a 21-10 record. Denver narrowly trails the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets fully expect to compete for a championship once again. It will be interesting to see if any team can contain the emerging dynasty in Denver.