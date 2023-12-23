A new king of the boards has arrived.

Bringing a franchise their first championship is one thing but shattering the records of all the greats that have come before is another. Dan Issel and Alex English have become synonymous with the Denver Nuggets name for over three decades. Now, a new king has risen for them, Nikola Jokic. He even notched a new feat during their narrow win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Your new franchise rebound leader 🃏 pic.twitter.com/lFLgmtDP3B — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 23, 2023

Nikola Jokic is the new king of the boards in the Nuggets franchise, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. He did so by passing Dan Issel with a massive 11-rebound performance at the expense of the Nets. This now makes him one more major statistical record short of leading the franchise in scoring, rebounding, and passing. He already has the boards and dimes. It will only be a matter of time until Alex English passes his torch to the Joker.

Jokic was blood-hungry in this matchup. He put up 31 points on 34 minutes of playing time. This added to his seven assists proves how much of an insane offensive engine he can be on a nightly basis. A wound may have affected him for some time but it did not stop him from leading his team in the clutch.

He had other Nuggets like Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray come alive. All of this netted them the close 122 to 117 victory en route to their 20th entry in the win column this season. Will they be able to carry this momentum even after the holiday season?