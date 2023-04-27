Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Denver Nuggets surpassed the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games to advance to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets now prepare for a tough matchup with the Phoenix Suns, spearheaded by a red-hot Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Booker is averaging 37.2 points, and Durant is averaging 28.4 points per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, easily the most lethal duo in the postseason. Luckily for the Nuggets, they have a pretty formidable duo themselves in NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and perennial playoff performer Jamal Murray. Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists, while Murray is at 27.4 points and 6.4 assists per game.

As these two duos face off in the second round, the winner of this series will probably be the favorite to represent the West in the NBA Finals. The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed, while the Suns were considered a juggernaut ever since they acquired Durant. Both finished off their first round series in five games, while the other two series in the West are still in the midst of determining a winner. Both the Nuggets and Suns will keep an eye out on the rest of the playoff outcomes, but will primarily be preparing for one another. Besides Durant, the stars on both of these teams are looking to take the leap towards becoming NBA Finals champions. Here are three reasons why the Nuggets stars will be closer after Denver beats the Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Denver Nuggets Playoffs’ Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has been a very solid pro ever since coming into the NBA. However, once the NBA Playoffs come around, Murray takes a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book and becomes a brand new player. He has a career scoring mark of 16.9 points per game on 45% shooting, which skyrockets once the postseason arrives. In his NBA Playoffs career, Murray averages 24.7 points per game on 47% shooting. Not to mention, the 2023 NBA Playoffs have been no different.

Murray finished the regular season with averages of 20.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds over 65 games. He shot 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from the 3-point line, both very respectable averages. Like clockwork, all numbers jumped at the arrival of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. After the first round, Murray is at 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. This includes a shooting clip of 47.1% and a 3-point clip of 44.2%. Once again, every statistical category has risen for Murray in the postseason. Throughout the series against the Suns, Murray will continue to elevate his play and be a huge reason the Nuggets surpass Phoenix.

Nikola Jokic dominates the Phoenix Suns, DeAndre Ayton

Nikola Jokic is currently gunning for his third-straight NBA MVP. However, there is little doubt he couldn’t care less about the award, as neither of his last two helped propel him to an NBA Championship. Jokic is looking to get over the hump this year, and given his playoff averages, he is on course to do just that. After nearly averaging a triple-double in the regular season, he is doing the exact same thing while adding to both his rebounds and points totals. Against the Suns, expect Jokic to be the best player on the floor.

Jokic will dominate in this series because of his matchup. DeAndre Ayton is a very solid player, but he does not compare to Jokic. Where Ayton lacks most in his game is his intelligence and playmaking abilities, the exact opposite in the case of the Serbian big man. Jokic will have a field day all series long picking Ayton apart on both the perimeter and in the paint, and the advantage will be glaring. The Suns have plenty of firepower themselves, but their inability to stop Jokic will result in their demise. The Nuggets will make it to the Western Conference Finals on the back of Nikola Jokic.

Nuggets depth over the Suns

A main reason the Denver Nuggets finished the regular season as the No.1 seed is their depth. Besides Murray and Jokic, they are loaded up and down the roster. The starting lineup is rounded out by Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, all really good NBA Players. Then off the bench, Jeff Green, Bruce Brown, and Christian Braun have been consistent players for the Nuggets all season long. In terms of the Suns, they just don’t have depth like that.

The Suns have relied on Durant and Booker to carry them throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, against a Los Angeles Clippers team that was without stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They will need much more equal production to get passed the Denver Nuggets, production that will not happen. The Nuggets depth and more-well rounded roster will do wonders against the Suns, a major reason they beat them and advance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.